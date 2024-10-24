The City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong will honour the year of Czech music with an evening of Czech classical music, featuring Vilém Veverka on the oboe and Kateřina Englichová on the harp. Both are fantastic interpreters of the Czech classical repertoire, and will be performing works such as Martinů's Oboe Concerto, an adaptation of Smetana’s Moldau Fantasy, and an oboe version of Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp. This is a great opportunity to explore Czech folk music if you’ve never experienced it before.

Tickets for the concert run from $200 to $500. Veverka and Englichová will also hold masterclasses for their respective instruments on October 20 at the Sheung Wan Civic Centre – observer tickets for this are priced at $100.