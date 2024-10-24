Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Kateřina Englichová and Vilém Veverka
    Photograph: Courtesy City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Vilém Veverka and Kateřina Englichová
    Photograph: Courtesy Julian Veverica / City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Hong Kong City Hall, Central

Czech Classics

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

The City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong will honour the year of Czech music with an evening of Czech classical music, featuring Vilém Veverka on the oboe and Kateřina Englichová on the harp. Both are fantastic interpreters of the Czech classical repertoire, and will be performing works such as Martinů's Oboe Concerto, an adaptation of Smetana’s Moldau Fantasy, and an oboe version of Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp. This is a great opportunity to explore Czech folk music if you’ve never experienced it before.

Tickets for the concert run from $200 to $500. Veverka and Englichová will also hold masterclasses for their respective instruments on October 20 at the Sheung Wan Civic Centre – observer tickets for this are priced at $100.

Details

Address
Hong Kong City Hall
5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.