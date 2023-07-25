Hong Kong
Timeout

Daniel Caesar Superpowers World Tour in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
daniel caesar
Photograph: Facebook/Daniel Caesar
Time Out says

Catch this Canadian R&B star's debut performance in Hong Kong

Daniel Caesar has announced that he’ll be performing in Hong Kong as part of his upcoming Superpowers World Tour! The Canadian R&B star will make his debut performance in the city on July 25 at Star Hall in KITEC, where he’ll deliver his sweet melodies to the crowd and make everyone melt. Aside from enjoying his biggest hits like Get You, Best Part, and Violet; concertgoers can also expect Daniel to perform tracks from his newest album, Never Enough. Pre-sale tickets for Daniel’s concert will start from 10am on May 24 at HKTicketing, followed by general admission tickets on the following day.

Details

Event website:
premier.hkticketing.com/
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

19:30KITEC
