Hong Kong
David Kadouch piano performances with Hong Kong Sinfonietta

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Hong Kong City Hall, Central
David Kadouch with Hong Kong Sinfonietta
Photograph: Courtesy Marco Borggreve
Time Out says

See the award-winning French pianist play two recitals this month

As part of this year’s French May Arts Festival, award-winning pianist David Kadouch will be presenting two captivating performances with the Hong Kong Sinfonietta. On May 22, the star pianist will present ‘HKS Recital Series: David Kadouch Piano Recital’, featuring a repertoire which includes selected Nocturnes by Chopin, as well as other fantastic works by Liszt, Poulenc, Szymanowski, and Landowska.

May 25 will then see Kadouch returning with Hong Kong Sinfonietta for ‘Great Piano Concertos: David Kadouch Plays Mozart’, where he will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 24 under the baton of Olari Elts. The orchestra will also perform Shostakovich’s Symphony No 9, as well as works by Arvo Pärt and Erkki-Sven Tüür in the same programme. Truly a series of musical performances not to be missed by the classical fan.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong City Hall
5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

