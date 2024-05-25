David Kadouch piano performances with Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Time Out says

As part of this year’s French May Arts Festival, award-winning pianist David Kadouch will be presenting two captivating performances with the Hong Kong Sinfonietta. On May 22, the star pianist will present ‘HKS Recital Series: David Kadouch Piano Recital’, featuring a repertoire which includes selected Nocturnes by Chopin, as well as other fantastic works by Liszt, Poulenc, Szymanowski, and Landowska.

May 25 will then see Kadouch returning with Hong Kong Sinfonietta for ‘Great Piano Concertos: David Kadouch Plays Mozart’, where he will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 24 under the baton of Olari Elts. The orchestra will also perform Shostakovich’s Symphony No 9, as well as works by Arvo Pärt and Erkki-Sven Tüür in the same programme. Truly a series of musical performances not to be missed by the classical fan.