Cursed Eyes band
Photograph: Courtesy The Underground
  • Music, Punk and metal
  • Wave Music Studio, Kwun Tong

Death Metal Dungeon

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

Head on over to Kwun Tong’s Wave Studio for a night of sonic brutality, featuring an (un)holy trinity of Hong Kong’s most intense heavy bands. Old-timers Cursed Eyes will open with their melodic death metal, while slam deathcore band Sky Burial will headline with a refreshed lineup and new songs. Snails are newer to Hong Kong’s hardcore scene but no strangers to crushing it on stage as the unit comprises members of LMF, Dagger, and Kyanos in a mix of hardcore and hip-hop. Basically, prepare for your ears to ring and your socks to be blown off. Tickets are $220 when bought in advance and $300 at the door.

Wave Music Studio
Unit F & G, B/F, Phase 2, Kwun Tong Industrial Bldg, 470 Kwun Tong Rd, Kowloon
Hong Kong
999077

