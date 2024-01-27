Time Out says

For the first time in forever, internationally acclaimed musician Lang Lang will be playing a one-off concert in the heart of Hong Kong Disneyland. Lang Lang has performed musical pieces from Disney multiple times before, and even released a Disney-themed album, but this marks his first time playing right in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams. Expect stunning renditions of Disney classics from the pianist and a string quartet including ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’ from The Lion King, ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen, and many more. The music will also be accompanied by visual projections and guest appearances from the likes of Mickey Mouse, Elsa, Belle, and Beast, really ensuring that the experience is a magical one.

Standard tickets are selling for $980 and VIP options for $1,480. We have a feeling that we’re not going to get enough of this 45-minute performance.