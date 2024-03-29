Time Out says

Disney in Concert is back this season for a special 'Once Upon a Time' edition featuring timeless musical scores from beloved Disney movies. Performed by a 46-piece orchestra and four talented singers, the concert will screen high-res animated feature film sequences of iconic moments from beloved tales such as Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Lion King, and many more. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages.