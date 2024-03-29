Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Disney in Concert Once Upon a Time

  • Music
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Disney in concert
    Photograph: Courtesy Disney
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Disney Concerts
    Photograph: Courtesy Disney Concerts
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Disney in Concert is back this season for a special 'Once Upon a Time' edition featuring timeless musical scores from beloved Disney movies. Performed by a 46-piece orchestra and four talented singers, the concert will screen high-res animated feature film sequences of iconic moments from beloved tales such as FrozenBeauty and the BeastCinderellaThe Little MermaidTangledThe Lion King, and many more. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages.

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$280-$580

Dates and times

11:00KITEC $280-$580
15:00KITEC $280-$580
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.