Hong Kong
Disney in Concert Spotlight Edition Hong Kong Show

  • Music
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
  • Recommended
Disney Concerts
Photograph: Courtesy Disney Concerts
Time Out says

Disney in Concert is back this winter for a special Spotlight Edition featuring timeless musical scores from beloved Disney movies. Performed by the Hong Kong Symphonic Winds (HKSW), the concert will be divided into two parts. The first half will tell the story of Disney's heroes, villains, and sidekicks from tales like Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and more; the second half will feature songs specifically from Frozen where an icy super power reveals that true love can conquer all. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages.

Details

Event website:
premier.hkticketing.com/shows/show.aspx?sh=DISNE0422
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
$580,$480,$380, $280

Dates and times

15:00KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
19:30KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
15:00KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
19:30KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
