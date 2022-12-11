Disney in Concert Spotlight Edition Hong Kong Show

Time Out says

Disney in Concert is back this winter for a special Spotlight Edition featuring timeless musical scores from beloved Disney movies. Performed by the Hong Kong Symphonic Winds (HKSW), the concert will be divided into two parts. The first half will tell the story of Disney's heroes, villains, and sidekicks from tales like Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and more; the second half will feature songs specifically from Frozen where an icy super power reveals that true love can conquer all. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages.