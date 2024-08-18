Hong Kong
Timeout

Doyoung Concert Dear Youth in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Doyoung Concert Dear Youth
Photograph: Courtesy SM Entertainment
The Korean idol group member debuted as a soloist earlier this year

South Korean singer and actor Doyoung, best known for being a member of the mega-sized  boy band NCT, will soon be starting his solo Asia tour. Consisting of 26 members across six subunits, NCT is a third-generation K-pop group with an experimental concept that technically allows for an unlimited number of members across its subunit groups. Through various subunits and members leaving, Doyoung has been a member since the band’s debut.

Beginning in Japan’s Yokohama on June 24, Doyoung will continue to do a total of 10 shows across seven Asian cities, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Manila, before wrapping up in Jakarta towards late September. Hong Kong fans will be able to catch Doyoung on August 18, when he will perform tracks from his first solo album Youth, which was released earlier this year in April. Tickets range from $699 to $1,699, all for seated entry.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

