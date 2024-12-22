Subscribe
DPR The Dream Reborn world tour
Photograph: Courtesy Dream Perfect Regime
  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • West Kowloon Cultural District, West Kowloon

DPR The Dream Reborn world tour 2024

Indie music collective and label DPR is returning to perform at West Kowloon’s AXA x Wonderland towards the end of this year. This is a great chance to catch the DPR members – Ian, Cream, and Artic – if you missed them last year. As DPR Ian is well-known for seamlessly integrating visuals and music, Dreamers can expect the show to be an arresting mix of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music that is flawlessly produced. Tickets range from $788 to $1,588 for the VIP package, which includes early entry into the venue, priority access to merch, a VIP laminate on a lanyard, as well as a meet-and-greet Q&A session and group photo opportunity with all three DPR members. The Hang Seng Mastercard priority booking has just opened yesterday, while general sales begin from noon on August 16.

West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

