Indie music collective and label DPR is returning to perform at West Kowloon’s AXA x Wonderland towards the end of this year. This is a great chance to catch the DPR members – Ian, Cream, and Artic – if you missed them last year. As DPR Ian is well-known for seamlessly integrating visuals and music, Dreamers can expect the show to be an arresting mix of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music that is flawlessly produced. Tickets range from $788 to $1,588 for the VIP package, which includes early entry into the venue, priority access to merch, a VIP laminate on a lanyard, as well as a meet-and-greet Q&A session and group photo opportunity with all three DPR members. The Hang Seng Mastercard priority booking has just opened yesterday, while general sales begin from noon on August 16.
