Elīna Garanča Gala Concert
Photograph: Courtesy Sarah Katharina / Leisure and Cultural Services Department
  Music, Classical and opera
  Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui

Famed Latvian mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča will make her Hong Kong debut this month, performing some of the best-loved pieces from Bizet’s Carmen as well as several other opera arias. Apart from the famous ‘L’amour est un enfant de Bohème’, ‘Habanera’, and ‘Chanson bohème’, expect to also be treated to performances of ‘Aria of Johanna’ from Tchaikovsky’s The Maid of Orleans, ‘Plus grand, dans son obscurité’ from Gounod’s La Reine de Saba, and ‘Mon coeur s’ouvre à ta voix from Saint-Saëns’ Samson et Dalila.

Garanča has performed as Carmen in theatres worldwide and been lauded by the New York Times as ‘the finest Carmen in 25 years’ after taking the stage at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, so this is a fantastic opportunity to hear these world-renowned vocals for yourself. Tickets run from $280 to $1,280.

Address
Hong Kong Cultural Centre
10 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

