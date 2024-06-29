Hong Kong
Epik High The Pump Tour Asia 2024 in Macau

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Macau, Macau
Epik High The Pump Tour Asia 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Wanxing Entertainment
Fans who missed seeing Epik High last year will get another chance this June as the three-piece hip-hop group returns to the Macau stage for another concert. Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz will be kicking off this Asia tour with Macau before moving on to Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and other cities that have yet to be announced. Tickets range from MOP $788 to $1,588, and will go on sale on June 7. All attendees can join the ‘Hi Bye’ session and will receive a photo card and official poster, while VIP ticket holders will additionally get a chance for a group photo, signed polaroid, and signed poster.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.broadwaymacau.com.mo/
Address:
Macau
Macau
Macau

Dates and times

19:00Epik High The Pump Tour Asia 2024Macau
