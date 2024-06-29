Time Out says

Fans who missed seeing Epik High last year will get another chance this June as the three-piece hip-hop group returns to the Macau stage for another concert. Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz will be kicking off this Asia tour with Macau before moving on to Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and other cities that have yet to be announced. Tickets range from MOP $788 to $1,588, and will go on sale on June 7. All attendees can join the ‘Hi Bye’ session and will receive a photo card and official poster, while VIP ticket holders will additionally get a chance for a group photo, signed polaroid, and signed poster.