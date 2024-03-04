Time Out says

Did you ever lie in your dark bedroom with Explosions In The Sky making you feel like the main character of an indie movie who’s going through a pivotal moment in life? It can’t just be us. These post rock legends are coming to Hong Kong for one night only in March and we can’t wait. Prepare yourself to be blown away by the band’s epic, emotionally charged, cinematic tracks performed live. Tickets are going for $560.