Explosions In The Sky

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
  • Recommended
Photograph: CC/Wikimedia Commons/livepict.comExplosions In The Sky
Explosions In The Sky’s cinematic music is nothing short of epic

Did you ever lie in your dark bedroom with Explosions In The Sky making you feel like the main character of an indie movie who’s going through a pivotal moment in life? It can’t just be us. These post rock legends are coming to Hong Kong for one night only in March and we can’t wait. Prepare yourself to be blown away by the band’s epic, emotionally charged, cinematic tracks performed live. Tickets are going for $560.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

20:00Explosions In The Sky in Hong Kong 2024KITEC
