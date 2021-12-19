Feel Africa with MsLolo: A Different Breed album launch concert

Feel the rhythm of South Africa with tunes by MsLolo! A seasoned performer with a different approach to Afrobeat, the Hong Kong-based South African singer is known for her original beats and her combined use of West African musical styles such as Fuji music and American jazz, as well as chanted vocals. Ever since MsLolo launched her solo career in 2017, the singer has been making waves not just in the local industry, but also in South Africa, Macao, and China. Now with the launch of her upcoming album 'A Different Breed', MsLolo is ready to entertain the crowd with her high-energy performances at BP International on December 19. And just to top it all off, there'll guest performances by The Afroseas too!