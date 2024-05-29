Hong Kong
FKJ 2024 Live in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  • Recommended
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
Multi-genre multi-instrumental talent FKJ will be in Hong Kong for one night

Paris-based multi-talented musician Vincent Fenton will be playing in Hong Kong for one night only in May. Better known as French Kiwi Juice or FKJ, his musical arrangements move easily through blues, electronica, and pop – perhaps a reflection of how he taught himself to play a wide array of instruments. With shows selling out in Asia, Europe, Australia, and America, we can’t wait to see FKJ live, jumping between vocals, guitars, sax, keys, and more in a performance like no other. Tickets are on sale for $999.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

