FKJ 2024 Live in Hong Kong

Paris-based multi-talented musician Vincent Fenton will be playing in Hong Kong for one night only in May. Better known as French Kiwi Juice or FKJ, his musical arrangements move easily through blues, electronica, and pop – perhaps a reflection of how he taught himself to play a wide array of instruments. With shows selling out in Asia, Europe, Australia, and America, we can’t wait to see FKJ live, jumping between vocals, guitars, sax, keys, and more in a performance like no other. Tickets are on sale for $999.