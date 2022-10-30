Time Out says

Making its return to West Kowloon Cultural District for the fourth year, Freespace Jazz Fest will take place from October 26 to 30, bringing you five days of family-friendly events. Enjoy live performances from a diverse range of jazz musicians, along with plenty of free activities such as an outdoor market, craft workshops, game booths, and film screenings. Find more information about the various events and purchase your tickets on West Kowloon Cultural District’s website.