Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Freespace Jazz Fest 2022

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon
  1. jazzfest
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. jazzfest
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Enjoy funky music and family-friendly events at West Kowloon Cultural District

Making its return to West Kowloon Cultural District for the fourth year, Freespace Jazz Fest will take place from October 26 to 30, bringing you five days of family-friendly events. Enjoy live performances from a diverse range of jazz musicians, along with plenty of free activities such as an outdoor market, craft workshops, game booths, and film screenings. Find more information about the various events and purchase your tickets on West Kowloon Cultural District’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.westkowloon.hk/en/jazzfest#overview
Address:
Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park
No. 18 Museum Drive, West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.