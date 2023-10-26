Hong Kong
Timeout

Freespace Jazz Fest 2023

  • Music, Jazz
  • Xiqu Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Freespace Jazz Fest 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy of West Kowloon Cultural District AuthorityFreespace Jazz Fest 2022
  2. Freespace Jazz Fest 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy of West Kowloon Cultural District AuthorityFreespace Jazz Fest 2022
Hong Kong’s largest jazz event will feature hundreds of musicians

Returning to the banks of Victoria Harbour for the fifth time, this year’s Freespace Jazz Fest will feature more than 500 jazz musicians from 11 global regions putting on over 100 performances.

From October 6 to 8, catch performances by Grammy Award-winning Antonio Sánchez and Richard Bona; the Patrick Lui Jazz Orchestra featuring Hong Kong jazz masters Eugene Pao and Ted Lo; jazz guitarist Lawrence Ku; psychedelic jazz fusion British band The Comet Is Coming; and South African pianist Nduduzo Makhathini.

For a hit of nostalgia, the 80-musician-strong Vocal Jazz Tribe will perform jazzy renditions of Cantopop hits and jazz classics. The interactive musical Mischievous Boy will also be on show at Freespace’s The Box on October 7 and 8, with catchy tunes and storytelling to introduce jazz music to younger tastes.

Special performances include Korean musician Dasom Baek’s collaboration with Ina Kang, Eunsil Noh, and Hong Kong musician Olivier Cong; and international jazz star Stacey Kent will take the stage at Xiqu Centre to wrap up the festivities on October 26.

Tickets come in either one-day or three-day passes, starting at $680.

Details

Event website:
www.westkowloon.hk/en/jazzfest?tab=overview
Address:
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
ticketinfo@wkcda.hk
Price:
One-day passes from $680

Dates and times

20:00Freespace Jazz Fest: Stacey Kent TrioXiqu Centre From $380
Advertising
