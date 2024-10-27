Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Richiman & Groove Nice
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Nelson Fung
    Photograph: Courtesy Stephanie Teng / West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Music, Jazz
  • West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon
  • Recommended

Freespace Jazz Fest 2024

This year’s festival will see an all-star lineup of over 100 jazz musicians

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

West Kowloon’s flagship yearly music event is back for its sixth edition. This year’s festival will see an all-star lineup of over 100 jazz musicians from around the world, gathered in Hong Kong for a series of ticketed and free performances. We can’t wait to see the legendary Herbie Hancock, who has won 14 Grammys and is finally returning to a Hong Kong stage after more than a decade away. Other highlights include renowned composer Antonio Sánchez performing his award-winning score for Birdman live alongside the entire movie; Joey Alexander, one of the most gifted young contemporary jazz musicians; pianist Ted Lo – Hong Kong’s godfather of jazz – performing with the best of our new-gen jazz musicians; as well as the Patrick Lui Jazz Orchestra with Cantopop band Rubberband. Tickets range from $380 to $1,280, depending on the performance, while a range of other programmes are free to attend.

Details

Address
West Kowloon Art Park
West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.