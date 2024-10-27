Freespace Jazz Fest 2024

West Kowloon’s flagship yearly music event is back for its sixth edition. This year’s festival will see an all-star lineup of over 100 jazz musicians from around the world, gathered in Hong Kong for a series of ticketed and free performances. We can’t wait to see the legendary Herbie Hancock, who has won 14 Grammys and is finally returning to a Hong Kong stage after more than a decade away. Other highlights include renowned composer Antonio Sánchez performing his award-winning score for Birdman live alongside the entire movie; Joey Alexander, one of the most gifted young contemporary jazz musicians; pianist Ted Lo – Hong Kong’s godfather of jazz – performing with the best of our new-gen jazz musicians; as well as the Patrick Lui Jazz Orchestra with Cantopop band Rubberband. Tickets range from $380 to $1,280, depending on the performance, while a range of other programmes are free to attend.