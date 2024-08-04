As part of the celebrations for the fifth anniversary of Freespace, West Kowloon will be hosting Freespace Noise Fest this summer, the first-ever festival dedicated to experimental music. Spread across 10 days, the event will feature more than 30 international, regional, and local groups and performers, who will be showcasing experimental sounds from diverse genres such as improvised music, ambient music, harsh noise, and more.

Watch out for performances from Japanese multi-instrumentalist Yuko Araki, who blends abstract harmonies with noise drone; Mexican musician Vica Pacheco, who creates melodies on her handcrafted ceramic instruments; and Nuriia Khasenova from Kazakhstan who works with both classical music and transdisciplinary practices. The Freespace Noise Fest will wrap up with a powerful double-bill finale with two of the biggest names in the Asian experimental music scene: raw improv on a turntable guitar by Japanese composer Otomo Yoshihide, and the latest tracks from contemporary Indonesian duo Senyawa.

If you’d like to learn more about this sort of sonic creativity, there will also be a range of free workshops and sharing sessions on mixing spontaneous sound creation with physical movements, the intricacies of noise music, and more.

One-day tickets cost $220 while two-week passes are priced at $400. The special finale performance by Otomo Yoshihide and Senyawa is priced at $400. See the Freespace Noise Fest programme here.