Time Out says

Within a few years into his career, singer-songwriter Fuji Kaze has become one of Japan’s hottest artists, and gained global attention after his song Shinunoga E-Wa went viral on social media. This summer, the Japanese artist is set to embark on his first overseas tour, where he’ll be touring six Asian cities, including Hong Kong. He’ll be making his Hong Kong debut performance at the Academic Community Hall in Hong Kong Baptist University on July 29 and 30. As the tour name suggests, the concerts will see Fuji performing his hit tracks on stage while playing the piano. Get your tickets for Fuji Kaze’s shows on Cityline.