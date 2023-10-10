Hong Kong
Timeout

Fur’s farewell tour in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
UK dream pop band Fur
Photograph: Courtesy Fur / InstagramUK dream pop band Fur
Time Out says

Watch Fur live before the band goes on hiatus

UK dream pop band Fur will be making their Hong Kong debut on October 10 at KITEC Music Zone. The Brighton quartet rose to prominence with their single If You Know That I’m Lonely and their 60s-inspired sound. Unfortunately, the band has announced a hiatus as lead singer Will Murray is moving to Australia – which is why they are embarking on a farewell tour of sorts in the UK and Asia. 

This will be your last chance to catch Fur live for some time, so mark your calendars for October 10! Tickets are selling for $480 on Ticketflap.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
furband.co.uk/
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
$480

Dates and times

20:00Fur’s farewell tour in Hong KongKITEC $480
Buy
