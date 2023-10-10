Time Out says

UK dream pop band Fur will be making their Hong Kong debut on October 10 at KITEC Music Zone. The Brighton quartet rose to prominence with their single If You Know That I’m Lonely and their 60s-inspired sound. Unfortunately, the band has announced a hiatus as lead singer Will Murray is moving to Australia – which is why they are embarking on a farewell tour of sorts in the UK and Asia.

This will be your last chance to catch Fur live for some time, so mark your calendars for October 10! Tickets are selling for $480 on Ticketflap.