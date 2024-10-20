The legendary Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo is coming to our corner of the world for the first time in nine years! If Domingo seems familiar to you, it’s because he is globally renowned as part of the famous Three Tenors alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras, with a stage career that has spanned over 150 roles across thousands of performances.

For one night only on October 20, the 83-year-old multi-Grammy winner will be collaborating with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, as well as three rising musical talents – Beatrice Venezi, principal conductor of the Orchestra Milano Classica; Italy-based Chinese soprano Bingbing Wang; and Italian-German mezzo-soprano Anna-Doris Capitelli from Milan’s famed Accademia Teatro alla Scala.

Opera lovers will no doubt enjoy arias from world-famous operas such as La Traviata, The Merry Widow, The Marriage of Figaro, Carmen, and more. Grasp this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bask in the soaring tones and duets of this operatic legend while he’s performing on a stage so close to home!

Tickets for Plácido Domingo’s opera gala run from $880 to $1,680. ICBC Galaxy Macau credit cardholders can enjoy 15 percent off tickets, and all attendees to the concert can get 15 percent off dining discounts at Galaxy Macau by showing their tickets.