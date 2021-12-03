Gluestick and Chivas presents: Wet & Wild

This December 3, Gluestick is partnering up with Chivas XV to host Wet & Wild, a new show featuring six local rap artists and groups including The Low Mays, ProdiG, Billy Choi, $alty Chick, Ango and YPU. Join them at the Applause Pavilion in Ocean Park for an evening of banging tunes that span from trap and hip-hop to R&B, emo-rap, auto-tuned pop and everything in between. It's a must-go for any fans of the local hip-hop scene!