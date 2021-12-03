Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Gluestick and Chivas presents: Wet & Wild

This December 3, Gluestick is partnering up with Chivas XV to host Wet & Wild, a new show featuring six local rap artists and groups including The Low Mays, ProdiG, Billy Choi, $alty Chick, Ango and YPU. Join them at the Applause Pavilion in Ocean Park for an evening of banging tunes that span from trap and hip-hop to R&B, emo-rap, auto-tuned pop and everything in between. It's a must-go for any fans of the local hip-hop scene!

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Ocean Park Hong Kong
Venue website: www.oceanpark.com.hk/en
Venue phone: +852 3923 2323
Address:
Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong

Transport: MTR Ocean Park Station.
Price: $480

