Guitar Wolf live in Hong Kong

Flying in from Tokyo for their first-ever live performance in Hong Kong, rock and roll band Guitar Wolf is playing at the Fringe Club on Saturday, September 14. Describing their music as ‘jet rock’ which brings to mind the rumbling of planes, their sound is a blend of punk à la Ramones, rockabilly, and heavy garage rock. Over the course of more than three decades, Guitar Wolf has become one of Japan’s most beloved punk rock bands. Supporting acts for this performance include local indie group Catscare, with members of My Little Airplane, NYPD, Elf Fatima, and punkabilly band The Side Burns. Tickets are on sale for $380.