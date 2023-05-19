Hong Kong
Hacken Lee X HK Philharmonic Orchestra

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Hong Kong Coliseum, Hung Hom
hacken lee
Photograph: Facebook/李克勤 Hacken Lee
Time Out says

Get your tickets before they’re all sold out!

If you’re a fan of Cantonese music, you’ve most likely heard of Hacken Lee. For those who grew up listening to Hacken’s music or are fairly new to his tunes and want to get to know him more, he’ll be performing alongside the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hong Kong Coliseum this May. Similar to their previous collaborative concert which took place over twenty years ago, Hacken and HKPhil will deliver sensational performances of his popular songs such as Red Sun, Moonlight Sonata, Blue Moon, and many more.

The concert was initially scheduled to only run from May 13 to 16, but two more shows from May 18 to 19 have been added due to popular demand. Get your tickets for the additional shows on Urbtix.

Details

Dates and times

