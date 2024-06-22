Hong Kong
Highlight Live 2024 Lights Go On, Again concert

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Highlight Kpop band
Photograph: Courtesy Around Us Entertainment
Time Out says

Following on from their performance at Hong Kong’s first KCon, Highlight are coming back to us again with their own concert. The K-pop quartet will be kicking off their Lights Go On, Again Asia tour with Hong Kong as their first stop. Having debuted in 2009, the boy band is a rare example of a second-generation K-pop group that is still actively creating and promoting music together. Since their last album Daydream was released back in 2022, it’s pretty safe to bet that Highlight’s concert setlist will contain a wide mix of tracks from their previous releases. 

Tickets range from $888 to $1,688, and are available for purchase on Cityline. All concert-goers will receive a randomised photo card, while attendees at the higher ticket tiers will also get signed posters, VIP photo card sets, access to group photos, and the goodbye session.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

19:00Highlight Live 2024 Lights Go On, AgainAsiaWorld Expo
