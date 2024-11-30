Presented by the Hong Kong Generation Next Arts, this festival brings together the vastly different genres of classical music, Cantopop, K-pop, and Hong Kong’s rising talents into one musical landscape.

The renowned Grammy-winning violinist James Ehnes will collaborate with pianist Orion Weiss to play Beethoven’s sonatas, while the Tianjin Juilliard Orchestra will make their Hong Kong debut under the baton of Ken Lam alongside Hong Kong’s brightest young artists. The most eye-catching highlight is probably Hins Cheung taking the stage with South Korean crooner Sung Si-kyung, in a unique blend of Korean and Cantonese pop.

Tickets run from $80 to $580, depending on the event. Some of the programmes will later be made into a special program and broadcasted on CJ ENM’s regional entertainment channel tvN Asia.