Hong Kong’s own pop music festival returns for the second time to present a stellar line-up of local and international artists over four consecutive days at West Kowloon Cultural District. Expect to see Hong Kong performers like Mirror’s Anson Lo, Collar, Jeffrey Ngai, Phoebus from P1X3L, and Yan Ting, while overseas talents include Jorja Smith, Colde, Hikari Mitsushima, Shou, and Mondo Grosso. There will also be a large-scale music and dance party named Submerged Paradise from November 1 to 3, led by a renowned dance director and local pop artists and dancers, and a special concert starring four Hong Kong singers with distinct personal styles. Prices to the WestK Popfest range from $780 for a one-day pass to $1,690 for full weekend passes to the highlight concert part of the event, while entry to many of the other events is free.