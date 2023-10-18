Hong Kong
Hong Kong Early Music Festival 2023

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • St Andrew’s Church, Tsim Sha Tsui
The 3rd Hong Kong Early Music Festival 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Concerto de CameraThe 3rd Hong Kong Early Music Festival 2023
Experience music from before the late Baroque period

When people talk about Western classical music, they are most likely referring to the era roughly ranging between 1750 to 1820. This period is characterised by symphonies and sonatas composed by famous musicians such as Mozart, Beethoven, and Haydn. In comparison, the composers that came before are not as widely appreciated.

To promote music from 1600 onwards, Concerto de Camera has been organising the Hong Kong Early Music Festival. This year’s event – themed ‘Innovation Through Tradition’ – will comprise two concerts, ‘Music Before Bach’ and ‘Bach’s Contemporaries and Beyond’. The former will feature music by Rosenmüller, Gabrieli, Schütz, Legrenzi, Weckmann, and Buxtehude, while the latter will highlight the works of Bach, Vivaldi, Zelenka, Krebs, Fasch, and Lotti. This second concerto will also be the world premiere of composer Yau May Kay’s ‘Carousel of Illusions’.

Tickets are going for $290, with discounts available for full-time students.

Details

Event website:
www.concertodacamera.org/
Address:
St Andrew’s Church
138 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Price:
$290

Dates and times

19:30Hong Kong Early Music Festival 2023: Music Before BachSt Andrew’s Church $290
19:45Hong Kong Early Music Festival 2023: Bach’s Contemporaries and BeyondSt Andrew’s Church $290
Buy
