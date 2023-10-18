Time Out says

When people talk about Western classical music, they are most likely referring to the era roughly ranging between 1750 to 1820. This period is characterised by symphonies and sonatas composed by famous musicians such as Mozart, Beethoven, and Haydn. In comparison, the composers that came before are not as widely appreciated.

To promote music from 1600 onwards, Concerto de Camera has been organising the Hong Kong Early Music Festival. This year’s event – themed ‘Innovation Through Tradition’ – will comprise two concerts, ‘Music Before Bach’ and ‘Bach’s Contemporaries and Beyond’. The former will feature music by Rosenmüller, Gabrieli, Schütz, Legrenzi, Weckmann, and Buxtehude, while the latter will highlight the works of Bach, Vivaldi, Zelenka, Krebs, Fasch, and Lotti. This second concerto will also be the world premiere of composer Yau May Kay’s ‘Carousel of Illusions’.

Tickets are going for $290, with discounts available for full-time students.