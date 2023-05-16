Hong Kong
Honne May 2023 Asia Tour

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
honne
Photograph: Facebook/Honne
The British duo returns to the city after four years

Since the release of their first EPs in 2014, Honne have grown to become one of the biggest electronic music groups with loyal fans all across the globe. This May, the duo are set to embark on their Asian tour to perform in countries like Taiwan, The Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Groove to the duo’s biggest hits like Me & You, Location Unknown, Day One, and fall in love with the band’s latest songs like Three Strikes and Coming Home at KITEC Star Hall on May 16.

Seated and standing tickets are up for grabs, but dedicated fans can get their hands on the VIP package tickets, which include access to an exclusive acoustic performances prior to the show, a Q&A session, a photo-op, firt prority to purchase merch and an exclusive VIP merch item, and early entry to the show. 

Presale tickets are available for purchase on Ticketflap until February 16; general tickets will go up on HK Ticketing from February 17 at 10am.

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
