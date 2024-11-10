Subscribe
Hypefest Aranya 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Hypebeast
  • Music
  • Central Harbourfront, Central

Hypefest Hong Kong 2024

This two-day weekend festival is finally reaching our shores this year

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

Debuting in 2018 in Brooklyn, the two-day weekend festival is finally reaching our shores this year. Contemporary lifestyle and culture platform Hypebeast has gathered a top-notch line-up of international musicians, headlined by Grammy-winning French electronic music duo Justice, who have recently made a comeback after an eight-year hiatus. Other talents who will be performing include bedroom-indie singer-songwriter d4vd, South Korean alt-R&B artist Dean, local post-punk band N.Y.P.D., So!YoON! from Korean indie rock band Se So Neon, and Thai rapper Milli.

Aside from music, there will also be plenty of shopping and experiences related to fashion, music, art, and food. Lastly, check out the reimagined carnival game booths where festival goers can try their hand at winning merchandise and prizes. Early-bird tickets for the two-day weekend pass cost $788, and general sales start from $680 for a one-day pass to $988 for a weekend pass.

Details

Event website:
hypebeast.com/2024/9/hypefest-hong-kong-2024
Address
Central Harbourfront
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

