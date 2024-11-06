Hyukoh & Sunset Rollercoaster Asia tour

South Korean band Hyukoh and Taipei-based Sunset Rollercoaster released their collaborative album in July, and are now going on tour together. Performing 11 shows in nine cities, the two groups will be playing in Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Melbourne, and more. Concert-goers can expect to hear not just tracks from their AAA album, but also signature songs from both bands. Tickets are on sale from $680 to $1,080.