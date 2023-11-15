Time Out says

Multi-platinum classical crossover group Il Divo are bringing their operatic pop tunes to Hong Kong audiences for one night only. Following the release of their 10th studio album For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown in 2021, we hear this tour’s set list will include songs that the band has rarely performed live, so it’s sure to be a treat. Fans will no doubt miss the voice of baritone Carlos Marin, who sadly passed in 2021, but the other original members Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, and David Miller will be bringing on Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie as a special tour guest.