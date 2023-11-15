Hong Kong
Timeout

Il Divo: A New Day Tour

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Il Divo A New Day tour in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Live NationIl Divo A New Day tour in Hong Kong
Catch these operatic pop legends on their only night in Hong Kong

Multi-platinum classical crossover group Il Divo are bringing their operatic pop tunes to Hong Kong audiences for one night only. Following the release of their 10th studio album For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown in 2021, we hear this tour’s set list will include songs that the band has rarely performed live, so it’s sure to be a treat. Fans will no doubt miss the voice of baritone Carlos Marin, who sadly passed in 2021, but the other original members Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, and David Miller will be bringing on Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie as a special tour guest.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Price:
From $799

Dates and times

20:00Il Divo: A New Day TourKITEC From $799
