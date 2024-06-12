Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

imase First Asia Tour ‘Shiki’

  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
imase Shiki Asia tour in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Universal Music
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch the ‘Night Dancer’ singer live on a Hong Kong stage

If you’re on the clock app, then you’ll already know imase, the 23-year-old Japanese singer who went viral just one year after getting into music. His hit track Night Dancer has gone on to become the first J-pop song to chart within the top 20 on South Korean streaming platform Melon. It’s been wild seeing how imase has gone from making music from a desk underneath his bunk bed to performing and winning awards at the MMAs and the CCMAs last year – we can’t wait to see him live.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
sp.universal-music.co.jp/imase/asia-tour-2024/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.