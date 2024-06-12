Time Out says

If you’re on the clock app, then you’ll already know imase, the 23-year-old Japanese singer who went viral just one year after getting into music. His hit track Night Dancer has gone on to become the first J-pop song to chart within the top 20 on South Korean streaming platform Melon. It’s been wild seeing how imase has gone from making music from a desk underneath his bunk bed to performing and winning awards at the MMAs and the CCMAs last year – we can’t wait to see him live.