Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ive ‘Show What I Have’ world tour

  • Music, Pop
Ive
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
Advertising

Time Out says

K-pop girl group Ive is set to greet their Hong Kong fans on July 6 as part of their first world tour

K-pop girl group Ive is set to greet their Hong Kong fans on July 6 as part of their first world tour. Composed of members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, the group has been making waves since their debut in 2021, and took home Best Album at the Golden Disc Awards 2023 as well as Album of the year at the Melon Music Awards 2023. Fans can expect to dance along to their number-one singles like KitschLove DiveI Am, and Baddie. Ticket details and the exact location are yet to be announced so stay tuned!

Details

Address:
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.