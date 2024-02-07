Ive ‘Show What I Have’ world tour

Time Out says

K-pop girl group Ive is set to greet their Hong Kong fans on July 6 as part of their first world tour. Composed of members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, the group has been making waves since their debut in 2021, and took home Best Album at the Golden Disc Awards 2023 as well as Album of the year at the Melon Music Awards 2023. Fans can expect to dance along to their number-one singles like Kitsch, Love Dive, I Am, and Baddie. Ticket details and the exact location are yet to be announced so stay tuned!