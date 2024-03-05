Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jack Johnson’s ‘Meet The Moonlight’ World Tour

  • Music
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Jack Johnson’s ‘Meet The Moonlight’ World Tour
Photograph: Courtesy Kizzy O’Neal / Live NationJack Johnson’s ‘Meet The Moonlight’ World Tour
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This Hawai’ian crooner will be bringing his tunes to Hong Kong

American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson will be playing in Hong Kong for one night as part of his 2024 world tour. His albums have sold over 25 million copies worldwide, and his latest one is Meet The Moonlight which was released in 2022 – full of chill crooning about finding hope and wonder in life’s little moments. Seated tickets will sell for $688 while standing will be $888. Live Nation members will have the opportunity to purchase the exclusive ticket presale on November 29, while general sales will start from November 30.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

20:00Jack Johnson’s ‘Meet The Moonlight’ World TourKITEC
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.