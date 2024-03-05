Time Out says

American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson will be playing in Hong Kong for one night as part of his 2024 world tour. His albums have sold over 25 million copies worldwide, and his latest one is Meet The Moonlight which was released in 2022 – full of chill crooning about finding hope and wonder in life’s little moments. Seated tickets will sell for $688 while standing will be $888. Live Nation members will have the opportunity to purchase the exclusive ticket presale on November 29, while general sales will start from November 30.