James Blunt The Who We Used to Be tour
Photograph: Courtesy G Music (HK) Ltd
  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok

James Blunt ‘The Who We Used To Be’ tour

Time Out says

English singer-songwriter James Blunt is returning to Hong Kong towards the end of this year! The singer of the early noughties’ hit You’re Beautiful will take the stage at AsiaWorld-Expo, following the release of his seventh studio album ‘Who We Used to Be’ last year. Judging from accounts of the tour, which is already ongoing through Europe, fans can expect to hear a good mix of uptempo songs, the soulful ballads that Blunt is most known for, and some of his trusty classics.

Apart from You’re Beautiful, highlight tracks of this concert include Glow, Postcards, his debut single High, and Dark Thought (which was written for his friend and actor Carrie Fisher as he came to terms with her passing). Tickets run from $980 to $1,380, and are on sale now.

Details

Event website:
jamesblunt.com/
Address
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

