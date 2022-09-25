Time Out says

Over the last few years, Hong Kong’s music scene has been gaining more recognition for its artistry. And aside from pop stars, musicians have also gained stardom for their talent. Having performed alongside artists such as Joey Yung, Mirror, as well as Eason Chan, Jason Kui is one of Hong Kong’s rising guitarists. He’s also released two albums and earned nicknames like ‘guitar hero’ or ‘new guitar star’, proving that he’s got the skills to back up his fame. Witness this young performer as he shreds the guitar at his third solo concert, Jason Kui: Six String Journey to the West, from September 23 to 25. Using the tale of Journey to the West as his inspiration, this concert will take you through a musical journey with highs and lows, much like the Chinese novel. Tickets are available for purchase here.