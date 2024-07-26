Jazz Signatures concert series: Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet

The very first of West Kowloon’s Jazz Signatures series will kick off with world-renowned trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and his quartet. Having studied under jazz legends like Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, and Terence Blanchard, Akinmusire has curated his unique jazz sound influenced by classical, blues, and hip-hop. Audiences will be able to enjoy performances of songs from his quartet albums A Rift in Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard and On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, as well as some unreleased compositions. Tickets are available from $380 to $580.