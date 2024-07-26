Subscribe
Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet West Kowloon
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Wilson
Jazz Signatures concert series: Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet

Experience a one-off performance from one of the world’s leading young trumpet players

Catharina Cheung
The very first of West Kowloon’s Jazz Signatures series will kick off with world-renowned trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and his quartet. Having studied under jazz legends like Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, and Terence Blanchard, Akinmusire has curated his unique jazz sound influenced by classical, blues, and hip-hop. Audiences will be able to enjoy performances of songs from his quartet albums A Rift in Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard and On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, as well as some unreleased compositions. Tickets are available from $380 to $580.

www.westkowloon.hk/en/jazzsignatures_akinmusire?tab=overview
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

