Hong Kong
Timeout

Jeff Satur’s ‘Space Shuttle Tour No.8’ Asia tour

  • Music
  • MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok
Photograph: Courtesy Live NationJeff Satur’s ‘Space Shuttle Tour No.8’ Asia tour
Catch this charismatic Thai singer on his debut album tour

Thai singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, and actor Jeff Satur has only been doing music for a few years, but with 361 million streams of his singles and sold-out shows in Singapore, Bangkok, and Indonesia, his star is definitely shining bright. This tour will complement the launch of his debut album, and fans can expect Satur’s blend of pop, R&B, hip-hop, and 80s influence, as well as the visual spectacle that accompanies all of his performances. Tickets will go on presale for Live Nation members on December 7, while general public sales start from December 11.

Catharina Cheung
Details

Address:
MacPherson Stadium
38 Nelson Street
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
macstadium@hkpa.hk
Transport:
Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.

Dates and times

20:00Jeff Satur’s ‘Space Shuttle Tour No.8’ Asia tourMacPherson Stadium
