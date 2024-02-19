Jeff Satur’s ‘Space Shuttle Tour No.8’ Asia tour

Time Out says

Thai singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, and actor Jeff Satur has only been doing music for a few years, but with 361 million streams of his singles and sold-out shows in Singapore, Bangkok, and Indonesia, his star is definitely shining bright. This tour will complement the launch of his debut album, and fans can expect Satur’s blend of pop, R&B, hip-hop, and 80s influence, as well as the visual spectacle that accompanies all of his performances. Tickets will go on presale for Live Nation members on December 7, while general public sales start from December 11.