Jeff Satur’s ‘Space Shuttle Tour No.8’ Asia tour
  • Music
  • Broadway Macau, Cotai

Jeff Satur Space Shuttle Tour No.8 in Macau

The charismatic Thai singer is back in the region again on his debut album tour

Catharina Cheung
After performing in Hong Kong back in February, charismatic Thai singer Jeff Satur is bringing his world tour to Macau’s stage soon. Though he’s only been making music for a few years, Satur has already garnered plenty of attention with his blend of pop, R&B, hip-hop, rock, and 80s sounds. If you didn’t manage to see him in Hong Kong and missed his sold-out shows in Singapore, Indonesia, and Bangkok, then the Macau leg of his debut album tour would be a good chance to experience this versatile talent and his visual spectacles. Tickets run from $699 to $1,799.

Broadway Macau
Avenida Marginal Flor de Lotus, Cotai, Macau
Macau

