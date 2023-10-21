Hong Kong
Jung Yong-hwa ‘Your City’ concert in Macau

  • Music, Pop
  • Macau, Macau
Jung Yonghwa
Photograph: Courtesy jyheffect0622 / InstagramJung Yonghwa
Time Out says

If you’re a Boice, you’ll want to mark your calendar for the end of October

After a fanmeeting back in May, the leader of K-pop band CNBlue, Jung Yong Hwa will return to Macau – this time with a solo concert. This will be Jung’s first concert stop in six years after his return with the mini album Your City. Boice, mark your calendars for October 21. Tickets start from $688, and a total of 1,000 lucky guests will be drawn from the highest ticket tiers to join the rehearsal and the farewell event.

Macau
Macau
Macau
From $688

Dates and times

19:00Jung Yong-hwa ‘Your City’ concert in MacauMacau From $688
