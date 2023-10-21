Time Out says

After a fanmeeting back in May, the leader of K-pop band CNBlue, Jung Yong Hwa will return to Macau – this time with a solo concert. This will be Jung’s first concert stop in six years after his return with the mini album Your City. Boice, mark your calendars for October 21. Tickets start from $688, and a total of 1,000 lucky guests will be drawn from the highest ticket tiers to join the rehearsal and the farewell event.