Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jungle Island Music Festival

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Tai Long Wan, Sai Kung
ShumKing Mansion
Photograph: Courtesy The Underground/ShumKing Mansion
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The very first edition of this island music fest

The inaugural edition of Jungle Island music festival begins this weekend on a private Lantau Island beach. Over 10 bands and 50 DJs will be performing across three days – the lineup includes acts such as Shumking Mansion, The Afroseas, Bunker, Mengzy, Whitt’s End, Gargoyle Girlfriend, JFüng, and more. 

Apart from music, the festival also has workshops and activities as well as pop-up culinary offerings. Even more importantly, there will be actual toilets on-site, so there’s no need to struggle within the confines of a portaloo! Tai Long Wan is only reachable via sampan or ferry, and festival-goers can also camp over the two nights. Tickets are on sale from $790 for a one-day pass to $1,090 for two days.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Tai Long Wan
Sai Kung
Hong Kong

Dates and times

00:00Jungle Island Music FestivalTai Long Wan
00:00Jungle Island Music FestivalTai Long Wan
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.