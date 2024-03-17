Time Out says

The inaugural edition of Jungle Island music festival begins this weekend on a private Lantau Island beach. Over 10 bands and 50 DJs will be performing across three days – the lineup includes acts such as Shumking Mansion, The Afroseas, Bunker, Mengzy, Whitt’s End, Gargoyle Girlfriend, JFüng, and more.

Apart from music, the festival also has workshops and activities as well as pop-up culinary offerings. Even more importantly, there will be actual toilets on-site, so there’s no need to struggle within the confines of a portaloo! Tai Long Wan is only reachable via sampan or ferry, and festival-goers can also camp over the two nights. Tickets are on sale from $790 for a one-day pass to $1,090 for two days.