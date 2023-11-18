Time Out says

K-drama fans, unite! We all know a big part of what makes Korean TV series so heartfelt is their soundtracks, so here’s your chance to listen to them all in one go. The Korean Cultural Center’s Festive Korea series is bringing the top dogs in the Korean drama soundtrack scene – Sam Kim, Gaho, and Kim Na Young – exclusively to Hong Kong for this performance.

If you’ve been a K-drama fan since the early 00s like we have, you’ll love the chance to relive these memorable tunes that have captured the hearts of global audiences. The setlist will include songs from Hallyu classics like Dae Jang Geum (Jewel in the Palace) and Winter Sonata, fan favourites such as The Moon Embracing the Sun and Descendants of the Sun, to new hits like King the Land. The live performance will be accompanied by selected scenes from each drama as a dynamic backdrop.

Admission to this K-Drama OST concert is free, but guests will need to register their interest first – this opens on October 19.