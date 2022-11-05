Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

K-pop Community Festival 2022

  • Music, Pop
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
  1. oh my girl
    Photograph: Courtesy Korean Cultural Centre
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. chocomint dance group
    Photograph: Chocomint/Instagram
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. yes dance group
    Photograph: yes._.group/Instagram
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Watch sensational performances by local K-pop dance groups

From now through to December, the Korean Cultural Centre will be holding numerous events as part of its 12th annual Festive Korea cultural program. Aside from film screenings and exhibitions, the festival also presents a series of events themed around K-pop, including the K-pop Community Festival, a must-attend for any avid K-pop fan.

On November 5, the Korean Cultural Centre invites some of Hong Kong’s best K-pop dance cover groups such as Chocomint, Cinqhk, HappinessHK, Pixel HK, and others to put on dance performances covering all your favourite K-pop tunes on stage. Additionally, K-pop girl group Oh My Girl will be joining the event via livestream. Not only will you get to see a special performance by the girls, but they’ll also be interacting with the audience too. 

Tickets for the community festival will be released on October 6; find more information on the Korean Cultural Centre’s website.

Details

Event website:
hk.korean-culture.org/en/932/board/676/read/118437?fbclid=IwAR3F6x4AzS46M3GLasdaqgZYOLqTIYc1oi9AIiEyzMvweC_pm9Po3Mr218k
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

18:00KITEC
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.