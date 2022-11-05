Time Out says

From now through to December, the Korean Cultural Centre will be holding numerous events as part of its 12th annual Festive Korea cultural program. Aside from film screenings and exhibitions, the festival also presents a series of events themed around K-pop, including the K-pop Community Festival, a must-attend for any avid K-pop fan.



On November 5, the Korean Cultural Centre invites some of Hong Kong’s best K-pop dance cover groups such as Chocomint, Cinqhk, HappinessHK, Pixel HK, and others to put on dance performances covering all your favourite K-pop tunes on stage. Additionally, K-pop girl group Oh My Girl will be joining the event via livestream. Not only will you get to see a special performance by the girls, but they’ll also be interacting with the audience too.

Tickets for the community festival will be released on October 6; find more information on the Korean Cultural Centre’s website.