For the first time ever, the KCon festival will be including our city in its global lineup. Hong Kong will get things started for the 2024 edition from March 30 to 31, before the series moves on to other international locations, including Japan in May and Los Angeles in July, with plans for Europe and Saudi Arabia as well during the second half of the year.

Head over to the AsiaWorld-Expo to see music performances from South Korea’s top artists, as well as a full-scale convention that celebrates everything to do with Korean culture and lifestyle. The lineup for musicians has yet to be announced, but artists who have performed at previous Kcons include Ateez, Taemin, Itzy, NCT’s Taeyong, Enhyphen, Monsta X’s Shownu and Hyungwon, WayV, Loona, and many more – so we have high hopes for who we might be seeing this year. Check this space when the lineup drops!