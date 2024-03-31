Hong Kong
Timeout

KCon Hong Kong 2024

  • Music, Music festivals
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  1. Super Junior at KCon 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy KCon / X
  2. RIIZE at KCon 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy KCon / X
  3. Kard at KCon 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy KCon / X
The festival celebrates all things K-pop and K-culture

For the first time ever, the KCon festival will be including our city in its global lineup. Hong Kong will get things started for the 2024 edition from March 30 to 31, before the series moves on to other international locations, including Japan in May and Los Angeles in July, with plans for Europe and Saudi Arabia as well during the second half of the year.

Head over to the AsiaWorld-Expo to see music performances from South Korea’s top artists, as well as a full-scale convention that celebrates everything to do with Korean culture and lifestyle. The lineup for musicians has yet to be announced, but artists who have performed at previous Kcons include Ateez, Taemin, Itzy, NCT’s Taeyong, Enhyphen, Monsta X’s Shownu and Hyungwon, WayV, Loona, and many more – so we have high hopes for who we might be seeing this year. Check this space when the lineup drops!

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

