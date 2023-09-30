Keshi's 'Epilogue Tour' in Hong Kong

Time Out says

Keshi has announced that he will be performing in Hong Kong as part of his Epilogue Tour! The Vietnamese-American moody R&B and lo-fi artist will be holding his debut performance at AsiaWorld-Expo on November 21, where he’ll deliver his signature moody and emotional tunes such as Limbo, Understand, Like I Need U, and more.



Tickets sales for Keshi’s concert will begin with an artist presale on July 24 from 10am to 11.59pm, where fans will need to have access to a secret password in order to access the ticketing link. On the following day (July 25) Live Nation members will be able to purchase their tickets from 10am until 11.59pm, whereas general public tickets will be available starting July 26 from 10am onwards. Visit LiveNation’s website to purchase your tickets and find more details about the concert.