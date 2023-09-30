Hong Kong
Keshi's 'Epilogue Tour' in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  1. keshi
    Photograph: Facebook/Keshi
  2. keshi
    Photograph: Facebook/Keshi
Time Out says

Keshi has announced that he will be performing in Hong Kong as part of his Epilogue Tour! The Vietnamese-American moody R&B and lo-fi artist will be holding his debut performance at AsiaWorld-Expo on November 21, where he’ll deliver his signature moody and emotional tunes such as Limbo, Understand, Like I Need U, and more. 

Tickets sales for Keshi’s concert will begin with an artist presale on July 24 from 10am to 11.59pm, where fans will need to have access to a secret password in order to access the ticketing link. On the following day (July 25) Live Nation members will be able to purchase their tickets from 10am until 11.59pm, whereas general public tickets will be available starting July 26 from 10am onwards. Visit LiveNation’s website to purchase your tickets and find more details about the concert.

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.hk/show/1431476/keshi-epilogue-tour-hong-kong/hong%20kong/2023-11-21/en
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

