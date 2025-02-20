keshi Requiem world tour in Hong Kong

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist keshi is going on tour for the release of his sophomore album ‘Requiem’. Kicking off in early October, he will be visiting 35 cities across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia – which includes Hong Kong. This world tour announcement comes hot on the heels of his latest hit Say, and fans are no doubt eagerly awaiting his upcoming album to be released on September 13 so we can hype ourselves up to see keshi live. Tickets range from $599 to $2,600 – the most expensive tier includes access to the pre-show soundcheck party, a VIP-exclusive print signed by keshi, a premium merch package, and early access to both the performance hall and the merch stand.