Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
keshi Requiem world tour in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Angella Choe / Live Nation
  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Arena, Chek Lap Kok
  • Recommended

keshi: Requiem tour in Hong Kong

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist keshi is going on tour for the release of his sophomore album ‘Requiem’. Kicking off in early October, he will be visiting 35 cities across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia – which includes Hong Kong. This world tour announcement comes hot on the heels of his latest hit Say, and fans are no doubt eagerly awaiting his upcoming album to be released on September 13 so we can hype ourselves up to see keshi live. Tickets range from $599 to $2,600 – the most expensive tier includes access to the pre-show soundcheck party, a VIP-exclusive print signed by keshi, a premium merch package, and early access to both the performance hall and the merch stand.

Details

Address
AsiaWorld Arena
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.