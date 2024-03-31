Time Out says

Japanese alt-rock band King Gnu are currently on their Greatest Unknown tour and while it has long since completely sold out, there is a way for Hong Kong fans to watch the band’s concert. Sony Music Solution’s streaming service Stagecrowd will be live-streaming King Gnu’s dome tour to a selection of 20 global regions, and Hong Kong is on the list.

Before embarking on their Asia tour in April for The Greatest Unknown album that was released late last year, the Japanese quartet has been going on a dome tour across their home country, which have all sold out and attracted the highest number of attendees for a Japanese act. The final show will take place on March 23 at the Sapporo Dome in Hokkaido and will be available to watch live online. The stream opens at 2pm Hong Kong time, and the concert starts at 3pm.

There will also be archive streaming for those who cannot make the live stream or simply want to rewatch the concert – this is available from March 23, 11pm Hong Kong time, to the end of day on March 31. Tickets for the King Gnu live stream are selling for JPY4,720 (approximately HKD244).