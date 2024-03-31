Hong Kong
King Gnu Dome Tour ‘The Greatest Unknown’ Tour Final in Sapporo Dome

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Hong Kong, Central
King Gnu
Photograph: Courtesy Sony Music Japan
Buy ticket
Time Out says

How to stream the J-rock band’s dome tour concert in Hong Kong

Japanese alt-rock band King Gnu are currently on their Greatest Unknown tour and while it has long since completely sold out, there is a way for Hong Kong fans to watch the band’s concert. Sony Music Solution’s streaming service Stagecrowd will be live-streaming King Gnu’s dome tour to a selection of 20 global regions, and Hong Kong is on the list.

Before embarking on their Asia tour in April for The Greatest Unknown album that was released late last year, the Japanese quartet has been going on a dome tour across their home country, which have all sold out and attracted the highest number of attendees for a Japanese act. The final show will take place on March 23 at the Sapporo Dome in Hokkaido and will be available to watch live online. The stream opens at 2pm Hong Kong time, and the concert starts at 3pm.

There will also be archive streaming for those who cannot make the live stream or simply want to rewatch the concert – this is available from March 23, 11pm Hong Kong time, to the end of day on March 31. Tickets for the King Gnu live stream are selling for JPY4,720 (approximately HKD244).

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

14:00King Gnu Dome Tour ‘The Greatest Unknown’Hong Kong
