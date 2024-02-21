Knowknow ‘Street Beethoven’ World Tour Part 1

Time Out says

Rap sensation Knowknow will be bringing his solo debut tour to Hong Kong in February next year. As a former member of Chinese hip-hop group Higher Brothers, Knowknow has already established himself firmly in mainland China’s rap scene, and with his solo music delivers a unique blend of Mandarin, English, and Sichuanese dialects. Mark your calendars for February 21, 2024, when Knowknow will rock the bleachers at Macpherson Stadium. Tickets are now available from $599, while limited VIP packages are also available for $1,799.