Hong Kong
Timeout

Knowknow ‘Street Beethoven’ World Tour Part 1

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok
Knowknow 'Street Beethoven' World Tour
Photograph: Courtesy Live NationKnowknow ‘Street Beethoven’ World Tour
Rap sensation Knowknow will be bringing his solo debut tour to Hong Kong in February

Rap sensation Knowknow will be bringing his solo debut tour to Hong Kong in February next year. As a former member of Chinese hip-hop group Higher Brothers, Knowknow has already established himself firmly in mainland China’s rap scene, and with his solo music delivers a unique blend of Mandarin, English, and Sichuanese dialects. Mark your calendars for February 21, 2024, when Knowknow will rock the bleachers at Macpherson Stadium. Tickets are now available from $599, while limited VIP packages are also available for $1,799.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
MacPherson Stadium
38 Nelson Street
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
macstadium@hkpa.hk
Transport:
Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.

Dates and times

