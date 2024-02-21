Rap sensation Knowknow will be bringing his solo debut tour to Hong Kong in February next year. As a former member of Chinese hip-hop group Higher Brothers, Knowknow has already established himself firmly in mainland China’s rap scene, and with his solo music delivers a unique blend of Mandarin, English, and Sichuanese dialects. Mark your calendars for February 21, 2024, when Knowknow will rock the bleachers at Macpherson Stadium. Tickets are now available from $599, while limited VIP packages are also available for $1,799.
Knowknow ‘Street Beethoven’ World Tour Part 1
Details
- Address:
- MacPherson Stadium
- 38 Nelson Street
- Mong Kok
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- macstadium@hkpa.hk
- Transport:
- Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.
Dates and times
