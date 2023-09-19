Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kodaline Asia Tour in Hong Kong 2023

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok
kodaline
Photograph: Facebook/Kodaline
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch the Irish band as they return to Hong Kong this fall

Irish rock band Kodaline have announced that they will be performing in Hong Kong this September. Known for their iconic songs like All I Want, Brother, and High Hopes, the iconic rock band will be performing at Macpherson Stadium on September 19, where fans can jam out to the band’s tracks, as well as watch performances of songs from Kodaline’s newest album, Our Roots Run Deep. Purchase your tickets now on Cityline and find more information about the upcoming show on LiveNation.

Details

Event website:
venue.cityline.com/utsvInternet/internet/eventDetail?event=40143&actionType=5&lang=en
Address:
MacPherson Stadium
38 Nelson Street
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
macstadium@hkpa.hk
Transport:
Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.