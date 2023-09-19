Irish rock band Kodaline have announced that they will be performing in Hong Kong this September. Known for their iconic songs like All I Want, Brother, and High Hopes, the iconic rock band will be performing at Macpherson Stadium on September 19, where fans can jam out to the band’s tracks, as well as watch performances of songs from Kodaline’s newest album, Our Roots Run Deep. Purchase your tickets now on Cityline and find more information about the upcoming show on LiveNation.
Kodaline Asia Tour in Hong Kong 2023
Time Out says
Catch the Irish band as they return to Hong Kong this fall
Details
- Address:
- MacPherson Stadium
- 38 Nelson Street
- Mong Kok
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- macstadium@hkpa.hk
- Transport:
- Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.
Dates and times
