Time Out says

Irish rock band Kodaline have announced that they will be performing in Hong Kong this September. Known for their iconic songs like All I Want, Brother, and High Hopes, the iconic rock band will be performing at Macpherson Stadium on September 19, where fans can jam out to the band’s tracks, as well as watch performances of songs from Kodaline’s newest album, Our Roots Run Deep. Purchase your tickets now on Cityline and find more information about the upcoming show on LiveNation.